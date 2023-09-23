BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
World Bank, Punjab govt join forces to combat air pollution

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: In a major step towards tackling air pollution, the World Bank and Government of Punjab Departments have decided to focus on the Air Quality in the next phase of Punjab Green Development Program.

A significant one-day workshop held here the other day, fostering collaboration between the World Bank Mission on Air Quality led Christopher James Warner, Senior Environmental Specialist and the Government of Punjab.

The key participants from the government included Secretary Transport Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries Ehsan Ahmed Bhutta, Secretary Environment Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Member Environment Dr. Abid Bodla, and Project Director of Punjab Green Development Program Ms. Samia Saleem.

The primary objectives of this workshop were having the technical experts’ and policy makers’ input on the issue of air pollution, available baseline data, and most suitable air pollution abatement measures. The event aimed to facilitate discussions on the implementation of the Punjab Clean Air Policy and its associated action plan, as well as to explore the launch of the second phase of the Punjab Green Development Program with exclusive focus on air pollution.

The workshop commenced with a comprehensive technical session with breakout groups focusing on four sectors i.e. Clean Cooking, Industries, Transport, and Agriculture. This session served as a platform for stakeholders to share insights, expertise, and recommendations regarding developing high impact, low cost air pollution control interventions in these critical sectors.

The second session of the workshop featured debriefing sessions with the relevant Secretaries from the participating government departments. This provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions on the practical aspects of policy implementation, addressing any concerns, and charting a clear path forward in the mission to combat air pollution and prevent smog in Punjab.

The collaborative efforts of the World Bank Mission and Government of Punjab in this workshop reflected a commitment to address pressing environmental challenges to enhance the quality of life for Punjab’s residents. By bringing together key stakeholders and experts, this event marks a significant step toward a cleaner and healthier environment in the region.

