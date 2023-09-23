Pak World Cup squad unveiled

LAHORE: Chief selector Inzamamul Haq Friday announced the 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, which notably includes fast bowler Hasan Ali, and excludes pacer Naseem Shah, who was injured in the Asia Cup, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain.

The World Cup, hosted by arch-rivals India, will begin on October 5 and conclude in November. Pakistan’s first match is scheduled on Oct 6, against Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

It may be noted that Pakistan had a disappointing end to the Asia Cup with defeats to India and Sri Lanka.

Hassan Ali was included in Naseem Shah’s stead after the latter injured his shoulder in the Asia Cup tie against India. Haris Rauf, who was also injured in the same match, is part of the squad. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the pace spearhead of the side is in the squad.

Consistency and confidence in the current bunch were the keys to the selection as the Inzamamul Haq led national men’s selection committee made only one change – that was also forced – from the squad that played the recent Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

The selectors have also named three traveling reserves in wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan.

Chief selector Inzamamul Haq said: “World Cup is the most important event in any cricketer’s life and I want to congratulate all the cricketers who have made it to the squad through their impressive performances. This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch.”

He said, “We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament. I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.”

Inzamam said, “I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need.”

Pakistan will play two warm ups against New Zealand on 29th September and Australia on 3rd October before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on 6th October.

It may be added that Pakistan missed out on a semi final spot in the 2019 iteration of the event because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners up.

The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

