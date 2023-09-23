Prof Stefan calls on Dr Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: Stefan Dercon, Professor of Economic Policy at Oxford University, Economics Department and former Chief Economist DFID along with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affair Dr Shamshad Akhtar at the Finance Division on Friday, said a press release.

During the meeting, the finance minister shared policy actions to enhance Pakistan’s economic resilience in the face of global challenges, with a focus on sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Dercon affirmed continued commitment to support Pakistan’s economic development and applauded the country’s efforts in actively pursuing reform agenda to enhance economic stability.

The British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, commended the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan and pledged to explore avenues for increased economic cooperation and investment between the two countries.

The finance minister appreciated the collaboration and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the World Bank and the United Kingdom.

She expressed the desire to further foster bilateral relations in various fields.

