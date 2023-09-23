BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Pillion riding banned across Sindh

Published 23 Sep, 2023

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on pillion riding in the province as part of security arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

According to a notification issued by the Home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Home department further added that the ban won’t apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.

The notification was issued by the Cabinet Division which stated that the government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) on September 29.

