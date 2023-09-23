KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 22, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
194,871,394 121,299,671 7,204,138,036 4,323,332,798
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 625,503,720 (782,094,618) (156,590,898)
Local Individuals 6,044,045,013 (6,103,124,334) (59,079,321)
Local Corporates 2,648,417,687 (2,432,747,468) 215,670,219
===============================================================================
