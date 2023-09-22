BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Cricket chiefs announce first female umpire in County Championship

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2023 05:23pm
LONDON: Former England international Sue Redfern is set to become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales.

Redfern, who won 21 England caps in the 1990s, has been appointed for the four-day County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire, which starts on Tuesday.

She became the first woman to officiate at a home England men’s match two years ago when she was the fourth official for a T20 international against Sri Lanka.

Redfern has also umpired in a number of global tournaments including the 2022 Commonwealth Games and women’s white-ball world cups.

“I have worked hard to earn this opportunity and I look forward to taking the next step in my career by umpiring a men’s first-class match,” she said on Friday.

“That has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it.

“Umpiring has become such a fulfilling part of my life and while my focus is on being the best umpire I can be, I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others.”

