European stock markets slide at open

LONDON: European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Friday, with traders expecting interest rates to stay high for longer than expected.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,658.44 points, one day after the Bank of England froze borrowing costs but warned it could hike again should inflation stay elevated.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.5 percent to 15,489.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 slumped 1.0 percent to 7,142.44.