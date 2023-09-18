BAFL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.94%)
BIPL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.01%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.4%)
DGKC 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FABL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HBL 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 83.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.66%)
OGDC 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PAEL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PPL 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
PRL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.41%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 67.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,794 Increased By 40.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,113 Increased By 21 (0.13%)
European stock markets drop at open

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2023

LONDON: European stock markets slipped at the start of trading on Monday as traders looked ahead to interest-rate decisions this week from the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,706.93 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dropped 0.3 percent to 15,847.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.4 percent to 7,347.23.

European stock markets extend rally at open

While the Fed is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, the Bank of England is forecast to hike once more a day later.

There are concerns that inflation will stay high for longer as oil prices head toward $100 per barrel.

European stocks

