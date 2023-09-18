European stock markets drop at open

LONDON: European stock markets slipped at the start of trading on Monday as traders looked ahead to interest-rate decisions this week from the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,706.93 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dropped 0.3 percent to 15,847.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.4 percent to 7,347.23.

While the Fed is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, the Bank of England is forecast to hike once more a day later.

There are concerns that inflation will stay high for longer as oil prices head toward $100 per barrel.