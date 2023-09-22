Hong Kong stocks open with another loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares extended the week’s losses at Friday’s open following hefty losses in New York and Europe as traders grow increasing concerned about the likelihood central banks will keep hiking interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.44 percent, or 77.15 points, to 17,578.26.

Hong Kong stocks tick higher at start of business

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.06 points to 3,084.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.23 points, to 1,875.41.