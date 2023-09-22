BAFL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
BIPL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.22%)
DGKC 44.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.52%)
FABL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.2%)
OGDC 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.54%)
PIOC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PPL 72.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 9.7 (0.21%)
BR30 16,511 Increased By 69.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 46,285 Increased By 82.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,222 Increased By 14.9 (0.09%)
Hong Kong stocks open with another loss

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2023 11:57am
Photo: REUTERS
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares extended the week’s losses at Friday’s open following hefty losses in New York and Europe as traders grow increasing concerned about the likelihood central banks will keep hiking interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.44 percent, or 77.15 points, to 17,578.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.06 points to 3,084.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.23 points, to 1,875.41.

