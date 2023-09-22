KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.748 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,059.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.164 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.905 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 4.005 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.372 billion), Platinum (PKR 964.494 million), Silver (PKR 893.915 million), DJ (PKR 669.277 million), Brent (PKR 299.690 million), Natural Gas (PKR 216.986 million), SP 500 (PKR 170.266 million), Japan equity (PKR 58.332 million) and Copper (PKR 26,662 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.712 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023