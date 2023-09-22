KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 21, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Integrated Equities Ghani Glass Ltd 321,000 24.8
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 321,000 24.8
Integrated Equities Ghani Value Glas 80,000 32.5
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 32.5
MRA Securities Maple Leaf 25,000 29.6
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 29.6
Fortune Sec. Pak Oilfields 20,000 435.75
Friendly Securities Pak Oilfields 50,000 437.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 437.04
MRA Securities Searle company (R) 9,990 0.1
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,990 0.1
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 7,500,000 1.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,005,990
===========================================================================================
