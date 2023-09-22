KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 21, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Integrated Equities Ghani Glass Ltd 321,000 24.8 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 321,000 24.8 Integrated Equities Ghani Value Glas 80,000 32.5 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 32.5 MRA Securities Maple Leaf 25,000 29.6 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 29.6 Fortune Sec. Pak Oilfields 20,000 435.75 Friendly Securities Pak Oilfields 50,000 437.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 437.04 MRA Securities Searle company (R) 9,990 0.1 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,990 0.1 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 7,500,000 1.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,005,990 ===========================================================================================

