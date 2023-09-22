KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 21, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
208,114,180 130,692,068 6,431,657,899 3,978,858,578
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 750,489,724 (527,550,912) 222,938,812
Local Individuals 4,769,592,809 (4,400,158,191) 369,434,618
Local Corporates 1,842,814,377 (2,435,187,807) (592,373,430)
