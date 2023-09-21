Pakistan’s first Miss Universe? Solangi says no one selected to represent country: report

Karachi-based model Erica Robin was recently crowned Miss Universe Pakistan in a ceremony held in the Maldives. However, prior to the development, Pakistan’s Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the government had not selected anyone to be sent for the beauty pageant, according to a report in the Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

Robin is now all set to represent Pakistan at the 72nd Global Miss Universe Pageant in November in El Salvador. No further developments on the fate of Pakistan’s place at the pageant have been reported.

“The government and the state of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institutions. Our government has not designated any non-state and non-governmental person or institution for any such activity and no such person/institution can represent the state/government,” Solangi was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times recently.

His statement came in response to questions by a journalist: “Who allowed five Pakistani girls to represent Pakistan in the Miss Universe beauty pageant? Can anyone represent Pakistan without the permission of the Government of Pakistan?” the journalist asked.

While Solangi ruled out any state or official involvement, Robin competed against five other contestants – Hira Inam, Jessica Wilson, Malika Alvi, and Sabrina Wasim – to secure the ‘Miss Universe Pakistan’ title on September 14. These five finalists were chosen from 200 applicants.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan, and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin wrote in an Instagram post last week.

“We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about; Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable.

“On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

The Miss Universe Pakistan contest was organised by Dubai-based company Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt, added the report.

“For the first time in the history of the biggest competition of its kind, one empowering woman will carry the name of Pakistan across her heart,” said Yugen Group founder Josh Yugen, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“But moreover, she is carrying the riveting stories of more than 210 million Pakistanis from all over the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Robin, in an interview with Voice of America, said that she has a great responsibility to represent Pakistan on the global stage and would not do anything that harms the country’s reputation.

“For the first time ever, Pakistan will have a participant in the Miss Universe contest. I’m under a lot of pressure and have a lot of responsibility. However, I won’t do anything that would harm the reputation of the country,” Robin was quoted as saying.