BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Chistian, 2000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Tonsa Shareef were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,200 to RS 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,600 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra, 200 bales of Mongi Bangla, 200 bales of Karo Lal, 200 bales of Bhakar were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at RS 19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 383 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton yarn cotton crop

Comments

1000 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

BoI: Reconstituted BoD yet to convene any meeting

Right to seek automated refunds: IHC issues notices to FBR chairman, others

CJP, Justice Masood discuss with PBC, SCBA members mechanism aimed at reducing backlog of cases

Read more stories