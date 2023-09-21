ECP is working harder

It is heartening to note that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that it has scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for the upcoming general election.

In this regard, it is important to note that it was in March 2019 that Election Commission of India introduced ‘Model Code of Conduct’ for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestoes, processions, and general conduct.

In the case of Pakistan, however, there is a grim challenge of terrorism particularly in two provinces of the country—Balochistan and KPK.

Therefore, the ECP and political parties are expected to take into account this key factor when they start discussions on the broader contours of a code of conduct for elections. This would necessitate the government input so as to obtain peaceable conditions in the terrorism-hit districts.

Be that as it may, regardless of a wider debate on the likely dates of elections, ECP’s recent actions seem to have immensely helped it restore its image in a big way.

Deciding to hold talks with political parties on a code of conduct for the general elections is certainly one of them. Earlier, it had vowed to expedite the delimitations of constituencies, and censured the incumbent caretaker government for displaying anti-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bias.

It is increasingly clear that the ECP has been working harder. In other words, it has been taking steps to defog the election scene.

The caretaker government must ensure that none of ECP’s steps or efforts is hamstrung by any financial reason or excuse. Both the ECP and the government are expected to create a level playing field for all the contestants, including those from PTI.

Sajid Ramay (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023