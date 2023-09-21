BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023
Pakistan

We do not believe in revenge, says Maryam

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that she and the party supremo do not believe in revenge but whoever conspired against Nawaz Sharif was scared of facing public today.

While addressing the consultative meeting of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in connection with preparations for the return of Nawaz Sharif on October 21, Maryam said she and her father and other family members faced worst situation.

“I spent five months in death cells, appeared in courts 200-time, was arrested in front of my father in Kot Lakhpat, this was not an easy path, we faced all the injustices and now standing in front of you,” she said, adding: “During the Musharraf era, her father was kept in jail and her mother stepped out; this path was not easy for me either.”

During the meeting, Maryam apprised the participants about arrangements being made for according rousing reception to Nawaz Sharif. Various proposals for October 21, programme were discussed.

Maryam said when Nawaz Sharif got the government in 2013, the country was facing 20 hours long load shedding but finally the issue was resolved. During the four years of Nawaz Sharif's government, the dollar remained at Rs97. 98, she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif was expelled on the Iqama case and the country had not been able to develop till date, the people and the country are suffering due to this.

About the MSF, Maryam said in 100 days, the voice of the party had reached every nock and corner and what could be happier than that. She expressed gratitude to Pervez Rasheed, Rao Sikander Hayat, Anosha Rehman, Bilal Kayani, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others for organising the MSF.

She further said, “Today you are a nuclear power and as long as Pakistan exists you will be a nuclear power.” She claimed all the projects of Pakistan are because of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Maryam deferred her departure for London for a day. She is now proceeding to the UK Thursday morning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb Muslim Students Federation MSF

