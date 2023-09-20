BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Azerbaijani leader sends Karabakh Armenians and Armenia message of cooperation and peace

Reuters Published September 20, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday offered the ethnic Armenians of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and also neighbouring Armenia the prospects of cooperation, reconciliation and joint development after his forces took control of the enclave.

In a televised address, he said Azerbaijan had regained full sovereignty over its territory and now wished to integrate Karabakh's population and turn the region into "paradise."

Armenia did not help draft Karabakh ceasefire, says PM

He said Azerbaijan had nothing against Karabakh's Armenian people - "they are our citizens" - but only against their "criminal" separatist leadership.

He also said Azerbaijan valued the fact that Armenia, on whose support Nagorno-Karabakh has relied for three decades, had not sought to intervene in Baku's military operation, but had remained "watchful." This improved the prospects for peace talks, he said.

Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh region Ilham Aliyev

Comments

1000 characters

Azerbaijani leader sends Karabakh Armenians and Armenia message of cooperation and peace

SBP awards in-principle approval to 5 digital retail banks

11th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 293.88 against US dollar

Downward revision: ADB sees Pakistan’s GDP growth to ‘recover modestly’ to 1.9% in FY24

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

UAE restricts import of fresh, chilled meat from Pakistan via sea from October 10

ECP to discuss election code of conduct with political parties on Oct 4

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

India's network of 'extraterritorial killings' has gone global: FO

KSE-100 inches down in lacklustre trading

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

Read more stories