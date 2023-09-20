Pakistan fans come down hard on ICC World Cup 2023’s official anthem

The ICC World Cup 2023’s official anthem was released on Wednesday featuring a Bollywood musical-style ensemble led by Indian actor Ranveer Singh inside a moving train. In one shot, fans have noted how Pakistan’s flag is depicted as smaller than compared to the rest of the participating countries.

The World Cup, set to take place in India after 12 years, gets underway with warm-up fixtures on September 29.

However, with less than 10 days to go, the bitter rivalry between Pakistan and India has already begun to show its face.

Pakistan fans, visibly irked at the anthem, did not hold back on this seemingly-deliberate slight.

Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to makes their thoughts known.

Here is a selection of posts we found noteworthy.

This user believes Pakistan will feature and prevail in the final on November 19.

This user said “dirty politics” by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no place in a “gentleman’s game”.

One user suggested Pakistan should not “cry on trivial things”.

However, many fans were not happy with the video either, comparing it to past videos and noting that it could have been done better.