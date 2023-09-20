BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises with improved China demand hopes, weaker dollar

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 05:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Wednesday with more upbeat demand prospects from top metals consumer China, ignoring pressure from rising inventories and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $8,323 per metric ton by 1101 GMT.

The metal, used in power and construction, is rising for the first time in four sessions as concerns about consumption from China, the world’s second-largest economy, in general and its crisis-hit property sector in particular begin to ease.

“People are turning a bit more optimistic on China with evidence that things start to bottom out there,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Copper heads lower ahead of Fed meeting, as inventories build

“There is still a lot of evidence that the Chinese housing sector is in poor state, but the demand for base metals as a whole is doing quite well there and the sharp fall for housing prices in the country’s main cities is starting to ease.”

The U.S. currency index, which touched a six-month high last week, was down, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Confident the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged, investors are more focused on the release of new economic forecasts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses, which have been rising since mid-July, are at the highest since May 2022 at 155,700 tons after deliveries of 6,100 tons, mainly to New Orleans, LME daily data showed.

LME aluminium added 1.3% to $2,244 a ton. Global primary aluminium output rose 1.6% year on year to 6.0 million tons in August, data from the International Aluminium Institute showed.

Zinc rose 1.6% to $2,537, lead was up 0.4% at $2,229, tin added 0.4% to $26,200 and nickel fell 0.3% to $19,860.

Copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises with improved China demand hopes, weaker dollar

11th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 293.88 against US dollar

Downward revision: ADB sees Pakistan’s GDP growth to ‘recover modestly’ to 1.9% in FY24

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

India's network of 'extraterritorial killings' has gone global: FO

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

Goldman Sachs expects BoE to hold rates on Thursday after lower CPI

Canada’s concerned Sikh community urges Ottawa to get tough with India

Read more stories