BAFL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
BIPL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HBL 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PPL 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.81%)
PRL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
TRG 89.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.35%)
UNITY 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.14%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 16,290 Decreased By -53.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 45,857 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,083 Decreased By -55.2 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan yields hover at decade high before crucial central bank decisions

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 10:57am

TOKYO: Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields hovered at their highest level in almost a decade on Wednesday, with investors focused on a slew of key central bank decisions that include the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.720%, reaching the level for the third time in six trading sessions.

Prior to that, it had not been this high since January of 2014.

The yield rose after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested in an interview with the Yomiuri newspaper earlier this month that the central bank’s negative interest rate policy could end within this year.

Japanese yields also received upward pressure on Wednesday from an overnight rise in equivalent US Treasury yields to 16-year highs.

Traders expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged later in the day, but lay 40% odds on a further quarter-point hike this year, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Japanese bond investors are wary of a hawkish shift in the BOJ’s tone when it concludes a two-day meeting on Friday - a view shared by Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“The BoJ will likely keep their optionality and flexibility of their policy toolkit by keeping their cards close,” Omori added.

JGB yields rise as investors eye Fed, BOJ policy meetings

“At this point, they do not have to rush and make a major policy change.” Benchmark 10-year JGB futures edged down 0.02 yen to 145.5.

The 20-year and 30-year JGB yields each rose 0.5 bp to 1.455% and 1.705%, respectively.

The five-year yield also added 0.5 bp to 0.285%, although the two-year yield fell 0.5 bp to 0.025%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan yields hover at decade high before crucial central bank decisions

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories