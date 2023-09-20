BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Countrywide strike: Govt to hold talks with OTCA, OCAC representatives today

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed secretary petroleum has scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the Oil Tankers Contractors Associations (OTCA) and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) for Wednesday to avoid shortage of petroleum products in the country.

The Oil Tankers Association called a strike demanding a fair share in the white pipeline project - Karachi’s Keamari to Mehmoodkot in Punjab - to avoid financial losses to their businesses.

The White Oil Pipeline project, inaugurated in 2005 aims to ensure smooth transportation, reducing the traffic congestion caused by approximately 4,000 oil trucks and address environmental impacts.

Pak-Arab Pipeline Companies Limited (PAPCO) initiated the project.

On Monday, the OCAC expressing their concerns in a letter written to the Petroleum Ministry, stated that the ongoing strike by oil transporters had resulted in a significant disruption in operations and distribution of petroleum products across the country. “We request your immediate intervention in this matter and further request you to intimate the Chief Secretary of respective provinces to take prompt action to ensure the uninterrupted loading of tank lorries at the depots,” it stated.

The oil transporters association said its members would continue their strike until they got a fair share. They should be given 50 percent quota in White Pipeline and 50 percent quota for oil supply through road. The association further demanded the potential idling of their modern vehicles and the risk of job losses among their workforce.

The association stopped the supply of petrol in Rawalpindi spreading fears of petrol shortage in Azad Kashmir, airports, Hazara Division, Attock, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

petroleum products OCAC oil tankers White Oil Pipeline countrywide strike OTCA

Comments

1000 characters

Countrywide strike: Govt to hold talks with OTCA, OCAC representatives today

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories