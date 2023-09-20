Research-based clinical trials essential for patients’ safety

LAHORE: Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that young doctors must pay attention on research to become the best physicians and make a name in the medical field.

“The progress of medical science depends on continuous research. Young doctors should start with basic research, their interest will increase day by day when good results come,” she said while addressing the International Conference on Medical Education and Research, here at Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex.

In the conference, increasing cooperation with medical institutions and research centers of developed countries in medical education and research and the problems faced in this regard were also discussed in detail. Experts also reviewed the technical difficulties in clinical trial research on new drugs, medical devices and behavioral changes.

Dr Zarfishan maintained that the world has become a global village, due to which the disease that appears in one country immediately spreads most of the countries of the world; hence, the importance of international collaboration is necessary to prevent the spread of disease. While benefiting from each other’s experiences and research, better facilities can be created to serve the suffering humanity, she said.

Dr. Zarfishan further said that medical research is of fundamental importance to deal with the modern challenges in the medical field. She said that patient safety is the most important, so before marketing any medicine, disposables, clinical trials research is mandatory so that it can be protected from its side effects. CEO Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex Prof Dr Naveed Aslam, Prof Ayesha Humayun, VC Health Services Academy Islamabad Prof Dr Shahzad and Dean Chemo Prof Dr Saira Afzal also addressed the conference.

