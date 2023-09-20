BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Research-based clinical trials essential for patients’ safety

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that young doctors must pay attention on research to become the best physicians and make a name in the medical field.

“The progress of medical science depends on continuous research. Young doctors should start with basic research, their interest will increase day by day when good results come,” she said while addressing the International Conference on Medical Education and Research, here at Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex.

In the conference, increasing cooperation with medical institutions and research centers of developed countries in medical education and research and the problems faced in this regard were also discussed in detail. Experts also reviewed the technical difficulties in clinical trial research on new drugs, medical devices and behavioral changes.

Dr Zarfishan maintained that the world has become a global village, due to which the disease that appears in one country immediately spreads most of the countries of the world; hence, the importance of international collaboration is necessary to prevent the spread of disease. While benefiting from each other’s experiences and research, better facilities can be created to serve the suffering humanity, she said.

Dr. Zarfishan further said that medical research is of fundamental importance to deal with the modern challenges in the medical field. She said that patient safety is the most important, so before marketing any medicine, disposables, clinical trials research is mandatory so that it can be protected from its side effects. CEO Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex Prof Dr Naveed Aslam, Prof Ayesha Humayun, VC Health Services Academy Islamabad Prof Dr Shahzad and Dean Chemo Prof Dr Saira Afzal also addressed the conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex medical education and research

Comments

1000 characters

Research-based clinical trials essential for patients’ safety

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories