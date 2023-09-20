BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court denies ACE physical remand of Elahi

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday denied physical remand of PTI president and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore in two cases of illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly (PA) and sent him back to Adiala Jail.

The police cordoned off the district courts and did not allow the reporters to cover the court proceedings.

Earlier, the counsel of Pervez Elahi objected to the arguments of additional prosecutor general for ACE and said only designated prosecutors of the ACE were eligible to argue in the case. He said the prosecutors would also face cases after the change of government.

At this, the prosecutor asked the magistrate to take notice of the threatening behavior of the defence counsel. He however assured the court to present an authority letter of the ACE about his appointment in the case.

The prosecutor said the charges against the suspects were serious and his physical remand was crucial for investigation and recovery of millions of rupees received as kickbacks. He said the PTI president was being politically victimized for not leaving his party.

The defence counsel opposed the remand saying the Lahore High Court had already granted protective bail to Pervez Elahi in the case wherein the ACE was asking for his remand.

The magistrate inclining with the counsel of Pervez Elahi rejected the plea of ACE for further remand of Pervez Elahi. The magistrate sent Elahi back to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging a single bench’s order restraining the arrest of former chief minister Pervez Elahi in any undisclosed case or inquiry. The bench observed that the NAB was not aggrieved of the impugned order passed on the petition of Elahi since it did not issue any specific direction to NAB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Lahore High Court Punjab assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Anti Corruption Establishment Adiala jail

Comments

1000 characters

Court denies ACE physical remand of Elahi

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories