Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal urges world to accept the fact that India has become a rogue state

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the world to accept that India has become a rogue Hindutva terrorist state.

Speaking to the media, he said the interim foreign office should take notice of the episode and issue a ‘clear’ statement. Bilawal stated: “Till when the international community, particularly our friends in the West, will continue to ignore such events involving India. It is time for the international community to accept that India has become a rogue Hindutva terrorist state.

“They have not only conducted terrorism in [occupied] Kashmir, not only we in Pakistan have caught their spies involved in terrorism in our country, but they have now been caught violating the sovereignty of a Nato-member state,” he pointed out.

Bilawal said this is not only a violation of Canadian sovereignty. This is a violation of international law and international norms. The PPP call on the international community to stand with the people of Canada and highlight the atrocities of the religio-fascist that is today’s India, he said.

Regarding the dates for the upcoming elections, he said neither he nor the establishment has the right to announce a date for the next general elections. “No one else but the Election Commission of Pakistan has the right to announce the poll date,” the former foreign minister said while talking to the media. He said the current caretaker government has limited space to work, especially in foreign affairs. He requested the ECP is to give an election date and schedule.

He said the topic of forming “alliances” with other political parties can only be considered after the election date is announced. He also emphasized that the party can begin its campaign once the election schedule is announced.

Meanwhile, the PPP leader said the party would welcome Nawaz Sharif when he returns. Bilawal also visited journalist Imdad Soomro to condole with him on his father’s death.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

terrorism Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP ECP international community

