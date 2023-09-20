Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,910.47
High: 46,036.04
Low: 45,850.2
Net Change: 107.28
Volume (000): 57,100
Value (000): 3,284,569
Makt Cap (000) 1,590,790,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,046.16
NET CH (+) 75.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,634.57
NET CH (-) 28.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,723.58
NET CH (+) 31.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,945.07
NET CH (-) 10.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,320.51
NET CH (+) 14.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,759.19
NET CH (+) 19.28
------------------------------------
As on: 19-Sep-2023
====================================
