KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,910.47 High: 46,036.04 Low: 45,850.2 Net Change: 107.28 Volume (000): 57,100 Value (000): 3,284,569 Makt Cap (000) 1,590,790,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,046.16 NET CH (+) 75.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,634.57 NET CH (-) 28.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,723.58 NET CH (+) 31.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,945.07 NET CH (-) 10.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,320.51 NET CH (+) 14.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,759.19 NET CH (+) 19.28 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023