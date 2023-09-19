BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
US ‘deeply concerned’ about Canada’s allegations concerning killing of Sikh leader: White House

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 01:33pm

The US is “deeply concerned” over accusations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June, the White House said on Monday.

What is known about the murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada?

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” the statement said.

