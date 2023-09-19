BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.27%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.8%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.31%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,389 Increased By 91.8 (0.56%)
KSE100 45,944 Increased By 140.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 53.2 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 01:21pm

NAIROBI: Kenya has extended an oil supply deal with three Gulf-based companies to December 2024, the energy regulator said on Tuesday.

The East African nation entered the deal with Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Emirates National Oil Company earlier this year to try to manage demand for dollars.

“There was an extension up to December 2024 so this is basically arising out of negotiations that have been happening to drive down the freight and the premium (costs),” the head of the regulator, Daniel Kiptoo, said.

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

The deal had helped lower the cost of transporting oil to Kenya and the premium it pays to suppliers, he said, defending the deal.

MENA Kenya Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Oil Gulf stocks East African nation Gulf companies Emirates National Oil Company

Comments

1000 characters

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read more stories