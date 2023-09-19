BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,297 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,803 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,112 No Change 0 (0%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the

  • Important updates from September 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2023 09:01am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Foreign Office refutes report of arms sale to Ukraine

Read here for details.

  • Will talk about ‘alliances’ once election date is announced: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

Read here for details.

  • Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

Read here for details.

  • As probe continues, gold market remains closed for 5th session

Read here for details.

  • MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Read here for details.

  • Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Read here for details.

  • PKR slide has doubled capacity payments: PD

Read here for details.

  • PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Read here for details.

  • July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read here for details.

