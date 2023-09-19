BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Foreign Office refutes report of arms sale to Ukraine

Will talk about ‘alliances’ once election date is announced: Bilawal

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

As probe continues, gold market remains closed for 5th session

MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

PKR slide has doubled capacity payments: PD

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

