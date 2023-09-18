Will talk about 'alliances' once election date is announced: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Monday that the topic of forming "alliances" with other political parties can only be considered after the election date is announced.

In an interview with the media in Okara, the former foreign minister called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the schedule and date of the elections.

In his remarks, he emphasised that once the election schedule is announced, the party can begin its campaign.

"It is our request to the ECP to announce the election schedule," he stressed.

When asked about the expected return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal stated: "Mian Sahib's return has been a long-standing demand of the PPP."

"The PPP is not being pushed to the wall [...] we didn't even back out from the 2007-8 elections," the party chairman also said.

"Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been tasked with addressing his party's reservations with regard to the level playing field," Bilawal remarked in reference to the topic of a "level playing field."

Last week, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari voiced his concerns about the lack of a "level playing field" in the country's political landscape.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, the former foreign minister expressed his opposition to the political inequality experienced by some politicians.

It "exists for one person," he said, before continuing, "and this is the basis of my objection because there is no level playing field."

He emphasised that the electoral watchdog had the power to announce the election date while also expressing his faith in the ECP.