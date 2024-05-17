PML-N’s Ali Pervez takes oath as Minister of State

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ali Pervez took oath on Friday as the Minister of State.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Ali Pervez Malik is son of former trade minister late Pervez Malik.

On May 13, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while addressing the pre-budget 2024-25 conference, had announced that the PML-N leader would join the economic team.

The finance minister in his interaction with businessmen said the government economic team would take advantage from the experienced Ali.