May 18, 2024
Business & Finance

PML-N’s Ali Pervez takes oath as Minister of State

BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ali Pervez took oath on Friday as the Minister of State.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Ali Pervez Malik is son of former trade minister late Pervez Malik.

On May 13, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while addressing the pre-budget 2024-25 conference, had announced that the PML-N leader would join the economic team.

The finance minister in his interaction with businessmen said the government economic team would take advantage from the experienced Ali.

PMLN Muhammad Aurangzeb Ali Pervez Malik

Comments

200 characters
NotSurprised May 17, 2024 04:55pm
What considerable or exceptional experience he has? PMLN's nepotism is equalled only by PPP. You could not value a gem like Dr Miftah, but expect son of Nawaz's friend will do anything?
Recommended (0)
Pakistani May 17, 2024 07:12pm
Can Pakistan afford so many Ministers?
Recommended (0)

