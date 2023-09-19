BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Jazz invests over Rs13.8bn during H1 2023

Tahir Amin Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has invested over Rs 13.8 billion during the first half of 2023, bringing its total investment in the country to $ 10.5 billion.

This investment is part of Jazz’s ongoing efforts to advance its “4G for All” ambition and underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and services across the country, the company stated.

In a tweet, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim stated that the continuous investment from Jazz has already begun to yield positive results, with notable traction seen in Jazz’s fintech, entertainment, and cloud platforms.

These segments have witnessed a surge in customer adoption, indicating a strong response from the market.

Jazz’s fintech arm, JazzCash, has seen particularly robust growth, with over 43 million registered customers, solidifying its position as Pakistan’s leading fintech.

On average, JazzCash is issuing 55,000 digital loans daily and has a robust merchant base of over 300,000 merchants accepting QR code payments Additionally, the entertainment platform, Tamasha, has gained significant popularity among viewers with 5.85 million MAUs as of August 2023, highlighting the increasing demand for diverse digital content.

It has also set a record for the highest-ever cricket views on mobile screens in Pakistan during the recent Asia Cup. The cloud platform, Garaj, digitally enabling over 100 enterprises with cutting-edge cloud and cyber security solutions.

Aamir further expressed his enthusiasm for the positive trajectory of the company’s ventures. He emphasized that these investments not only enhance Jazz’s services but also contribute to the broader digital transformation of Pakistan.

Jazz’s commitment aligns with the national vision for a technologically empowered Pakistan. As digitalization continues to reshape various sectors, Jazz’s significant investment serves as a testament to its pivotal role in propelling the country towards a digitally inclusive future.

Jazz has been at the forefront of efforts to bridge the digital divide in Pakistan, ensuring that a wider segment of the population can benefit from the advantages of high-speed internet access. The continuous stream of investment reaffirms Jazz’s commitment to providing reliable and accessible digital connectivity to the nation.

