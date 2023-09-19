KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 18, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
123,624,481 75,530,774 4,283,118,912 2,627,981,670
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 391,664,435 (570,704,466) (179,040,031)
Local Individuals 3,356,683,416 (3,364,576,302) (7,892,886)
Local Corporates 1,423,634,502 (1,236,701,585) 186,932,917
===============================================================================
