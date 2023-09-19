Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 18, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.29 21.79
2-Week 21.53 22.03
1-Month 21.84 22.34
3-Month 22.54 22.79
6-Month 22.84 23.09
9-Month 22.89 23.39
1-Year 22.90 23.40
==========================
Data source: SBP
