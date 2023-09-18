BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.79%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.82%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HBL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
HUBC 83.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.83%)
PPL 72.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.65%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.02%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,314 Increased By 80.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China demand angst, LME inventories weigh on copper

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper was supported on Monday by expectations that the global interest rate tightening cycle is close to ending, but worries about demand in top consumer China and rising inventories in exchange warehouses weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was flat at $8,407 a metric ton at 1004 GMT. It has mostly traded in a narrow range over the past month.

Five central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to leave interest rates on hold at Wednesday’s meeting, and the Bank of England are due to meet this week.

Fears that China’s economy had yet to bottom were stoked by data showing the slump in its property sector worsened in August, with deepening falls in new home prices, property investment and sales.

“There isn’t much good news coming out of China, doesn’t bode well for copper,” a metals trader said, adding that the market was also concerned about the global macro picture. “Copper inventories are starting to pile up.”

Copper edges up on China data but firmer dollar caps gains

Copper stocks in LME approved warehouses at 147,575 tons have climbed more than 170% since the middle of July.

Lack of concern about copper supplies on the LME system can be seen in the discount or contango for the cash contract against the three-month forward, at a one-month high of $55 a ton.

On the technical front, strong support for copper is around $8,395 a ton where the 100-day moving average currently sits.

Elsewhere, large deliveries of lead to LME warehouses narrowed the premium for the cash over the three-month contract to $20 a ton from levels near $63 earlier in September.

Three-month lead was down 1.3% at $2,232.

Industrial metals markets are keeping an eye on the dollar’s exchange rate against the yuan, which influences Chinese demand for industrial metals. A weaker U.S. currency could potentially boost demand demand for dollar-priced metals.

In other metals, aluminium rose 0.6% at $8,410, zin gained 0.3% to $2,528, tin added 1.2% to $26,005 and nickel advanced 0.4% to $19,995.

Copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

China demand angst, LME inventories weigh on copper

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings streamed live

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

Read more stories