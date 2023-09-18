BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.45%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.97%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FCCL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.71%)
HUBC 83.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.94%)
PPL 72.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.61%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.6 (0.21%)
BR30 16,314 Increased By 80.4 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,825 Increased By 71.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,123 Increased By 30.8 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields move up as oil, US peers stay elevated

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 10:09am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields started the week higher, tracking elevated US Treasury yields and oil prices, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting later in the week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.1778% at 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, after ending at 7.1644% on Friday. The yield had posted its biggest single session rise since June 30 on Friday.

“The upward move in yield which started on Friday is persisting on Monday, with yields showing sharp pullback after a strong fall witnessed in early part of last week,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

“Index inclusion optimism is still there, but the levels of US yields and oil are definitely not comfortable.”

US yields remain elevated, with the 10-year yield staying above 4.30%, as markets await the Fed’s policy decision due on Wednesday.

Even though there is no expectation of a rate hike, markets are expecting rates to remain elevated for longer, and would react to commentary from Fed officials.

Crude oil prices continue to stay higher, with the benchmark Brent contract hovering around $95 per barrel, its highest level in 10 months, amid persistent supply worries.

India bond yields edge higher ahead of fresh supply

India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and elevated prices could impact local inflation, which eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July but remained above the central bank’s target band.

Nomura said India appears more vulnerable to higher oil prices and worsening current account balances.

The rise in bond yields on Friday started after weaker-than-expected demand at a debt auction.

Still, the rise may be capped amid growing optimism over inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices.

JPMorgan will likely review the composition of its index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September-end.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields move up as oil, US peers stay elevated

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings to be streamed live

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

Read more stories