BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Hamid Waleed Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: Some public sector corporations dealing with promotion of small industries in provinces are not conducting the auction proceedings, transparently.

These corporations are auctioning the mortgaged properties not only arbitrarily but also in clear negation of the relevant mandatory requirements, said sources.

It may be noted that where a mortgagor fails to pay the amount of loan, the financial institutions are authorised to sell the mortgaged property or any part thereof by public auction and appropriate the proceeds towards total or partial satisfaction of the outstanding mortgage money.

However, the financial institutions are bound to evaluate the mortgaged property by a reputable valuation company on the panel of Pakistan Banks Association on the date of the final notice to the mortgagor.

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

The financial institutions are also required to publish a notice in one English daily newspaper with wide circulation and one reputable Urdu daily newspaper with wide circulation in the province in which the mortgaged property is located.

The sources said the authorities at some public sector financial institutions carry out mortgage process in utter disregard to the observations made by the relevant banking forums. The sources said that these corporations do not take into consideration mandatory requirements of publication/ advertisement of auction and prefer to restrict it to Urdu newspaper while avoiding the English language newspapers.

Also, the auction of the mortgaged property is conducted at the office of Assistant Directors of the corporations whereas it should be at spot at mortgaged property to fulfil the spirit of public auction.

They said it is mandatory for the financial institutions to publish a notice in one English daily newspaper and one Urdu daily newspaper with wide circulation in the province of where the mortgaged property is situated.

It should also specify particulars of the mortgaged property including name and address of the mortgagor, details of the mortgaged property amount of outstanding mortgage money, and indicating the intention of the financial institution to sell the mortgaged property.

Moreover, the financial institution should also send such notices to all persons, who, to the knowledge of the institution, have an interest in the mortgaged property as mortgagees. The financial institutions also fail to submit auction report within 30 days of the auction. In some cases, they said, this is submitted after a lapse of 13 months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions public sector entities Pakistan Banks Association auctions mortgaged properties auction report small industries

Comments

1000 characters

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Read more stories