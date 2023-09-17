Kidwai explains criticality of Saudi investment

KARACHI: Advisor to National Command Authority General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd) has said that Saudi Arabia’s investment of 25 billion US dollars will be important.

He expressed these words while addressing a book launching ceremony of Dr. Huma Baqai titled “Kharja Umoor Mein Mushtarka Kavishen Aur Qaumi Salamti Ki Policy” (Joint Efforts in Foreign Affairs and National Security Policy) at DHA Suffa University, according to a communiqué issued here.

He said that the author had included 40 articles in her book in which the importance of diplomacy, its nuances, and its characteristics were described. He said that the disputes between world powers, and their causes were also discussed in the book.

Speaking on the global political scenario, General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd) said that the United States of America wanted to be the only world power. He said that on the other hand, China also wanted to expand its influence through the ‘One Road One Belt’ Initiative. “The alliance of China and Russia is challenging the American supremacy,” he viewed. He said that China and Russia were trying to expand their influence through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other regional organizations.

Kidwai said that Dr. Huma Baqai had mentioned in great detail the positions of the countries involved in global and regional conflicts and highlighted the importance of ongoing mutual trade between these countries.

Senator Javed Jabbar in his address said that the foreign policy and diplomatic relations of each region were according to the conditions and regional conflicts there. “On the one hand, the supremacy war between America and China is underway but on the other hand, billions of dollars in trade is also going on between the two countries. China exports goods to America three times as much as America exports to China,” he added.

Jabbar said that India is trying to become an important ally of America but the strategic importance of Pakistan is unquestionable.

Dr. Khalida Ghous said that the Indian government had openly violated the Geneva Convention on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and by suspending Articles 370 and 35-A of its own constitution, it has deviated from international norms. “Pakistan should take a strong and concrete stand on the matter,” she added.

Pakistan’s Former Ambassador to Russia, and Cuba and Executive Director International Strategic Studies Sindh Qazi M Khalilullah also hailed the author and said that the manner, in which Dr. Huma Baqai mentioned regional and global conflicts in the book, was very informative for the readers. “Dr Huma Baqai has penned down the important world events from 2018 to 2022 including withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and its effects on the region. The relationship between India and Pakistan has also been mentioned in the book,” Qazi M Khalilullah added.

Akram Sehgal, Analyst on defense and international affairs said that Pakistan had been sheltering Afghan refugees for the past 40 years.

Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque said that in the modern world, foreign policy is closely related to a strong economy.

Dr Huma Baqai thanked all the guests especially General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd.), Qazi M. Khalilullah, her teacher Dr. Khalida Ghous, Dr. Qaiser Bengali, Senator Javed Jabbar, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque, former Governor Sindh General Moinuddin Haider (retd), Chairman Rabita Forum International and Senior Journalist Nusrat Mirza, and Senior Journalist Mazhar Abbas.—APP

