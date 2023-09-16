BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Sep 16, 2023
PTI greets SC verdict

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s “historic verdict invalidating the unconstitutional NAB amendments through which the corrupt political mafia had dry-cleaned themselves under NRO-2 after being imposed on the nation through a regime change conspiracy”.

In his reaction to the SC three-member bench’s historic verdict, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan said that the top court’s decision is not a victory of the PTI chairman only rather it is the victory of truth and justice.

“The PTI fully supports and endorses the landmark judgment of the country’s highest court,” he added.

He said that billions of rupees of theft and robbery of the ‘PDM clique of crooks’ were waived off through these unconstitutional and controversial amendments in the accountability watchdog and allowed the loot and plunder of the national treasury afresh.

He went on to say that the SC’s ruling testified to the fact that the NAB amendments were in conflict with the Constitution and fundamental human rights.

He said that as soon as the PDM seized the power through ‘conspiracy’, they exploited NAB to the fullest and used the institution for their vested political mileage and reduced the accountability bureau to a puppet institution. He said that after giving relief to ‘looters’ like Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, and Asif Ali Zardari, ‘a fugitive’ was given assurance to be imported from London, adding SC threw the self-proclaimed NRO-2 into the trash, which was given to the “gang of criminals”.

He demanded that those who fled the country after securing NRO-2 should be brought back immediately and they should be made answerable for their massive corruption.

He urged NAB to play its due constitutional role and start afresh investigation on the restored references and all the facts and details of those who steal the nation’s money and build properties abroad should be brought before the nation.

He stated that the stance of PTI and its chairman Imran Khan proved right with the historic decision of the apex court.

