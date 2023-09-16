BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Pakistan

Bilawal demands ECP announce election date

Hamid Waleed Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: Expressing worries over the worsening economic situation in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reiterated his demand to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for announcing the date of immediate elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee, the PPP Chairman said that the PPP’s election strategy would be revealed once the schedule was announced. He also urged the commission to ensure a level playing field for all parties.

Bilawal also accused some of his political rivals of conspiring with former intelligence and judiciary officials to undermine the PPP’s performance in the 2018 elections.

He claimed that a nexus between former General Faiz Hameed, former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and a party had worked against the PPP. He added that a similar conspiracy had also been hatched by General Pasha, Iftikhar Chaudhary and a party to oust the PPP from Punjab.

The PPP chairman said that a party involved in the conspiracy had suffered the consequences of expelling the PPP from Punjab, and warned that the PPP was not a party of a single province.

PPP Chairman Bilawal also alleged that a character assassination campaign was being launched against the PPP and questioned why one of his allies was given preferential treatment by the authorities.

Bilawal said he was being always questioned for not giving time to Lahore but nobody asked former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif for neglecting Karachi.

Taunting one of his allied party leadership, Bilawal said it is said about one of his allies that they become friendly when gets into trouble and start snubbing when gets out of trouble.

Anyhow, he was determined that the PPP was committed to serving the people of Pakistan and would not compromise on its principles.

Bilawal Bhutto said: “The people need to be given relief on severe inflation and expensive electricity.”

Bilawal said that relief should be given to the flood-affected areas by declaring them as calamities.

He also extended sympathizes with minorities affected by the Jardanwala tragedy.

Reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan decision to strike down sections of the NAB Amendments Law, Bilawal said that NAB was not a new thing for PPP.

He said that the Supreme Court verdict on the NAB amendments was expected and his party is ready to face the NAB cases. He said that the history will decide the verdicts of the Supreme Court.

He once again asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the elections date. “The CEC has decided that the general elections should be held immediately,” he added.

“Elections are the only solution to the political and economic crisis in the country,” Bilawal reiterated.

Bilawal Bhutto said the CEC had forwarded the objections regarding the level-playing field before the PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari who had empowered to remove the objections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

