BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Sep 16, 2023
Opinion

ECP deserves praise

Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

That the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) questioning the neutrality of the country’s caretaker government tasked with holding national elections is nothing but a clear indictment of the latter. It has accused the caretaker setup of favoring the opponents of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. I congratulate the ECP for expressing its concerns over the situation.

No doubt, the approach of the caretaker setup to a seemingly beleaguered PTI shows that it is a continuation of the government headed by Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). That the caretakers have been showing a lot of hostility towards PTI from the day one is a fact. Although caretaker information minister Murtuza Solangi, who was appointed DG Radio Pakistan by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during its 2008-13 rule, has said that “we have no favorite horses in this race (elections)”, the caretaker prime minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has often demonstrated his anti-PTI bias in recent days.

The question is how this government, which is not apolitical at all, can ensure a level playing field to all the contestants, including PTI. How ironic it is that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which was the second largest partner in the outgoing coalition government, too, is demanding “a level playing field” on a daily basis, conveying a message to people as if it was short-changed by the PML-N days before the arrival of caretaker setup in the country. Be that as it may, the current setup doesn’t appear to be apolitical or neutral in view of a variety of factors.

The election results will therefore be subject to more questions and doubts than before. Insofar as PPP’s grievance is concerned, it will have to pay a price for it has hurt its electoral prospects by causing a self-inflicted injury. The PPP’s outcry leads to a question: why should it continue to accept being constantly short-changed? Accusing some former chief justices and ISI chiefs of pushing and shoving it out of Punjab in the past won’t find many buyers, although in our digital age, it takes less time for claims and counter-claims to gain traction that it did in the past.

Haroon Rashid

Lahore

