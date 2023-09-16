KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 15, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
256,644,998 157,495,700 12,234,419,818 7,816,980,160
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,078,454,870 (4,172,426,028) (2,093,971,158)
Local Individuals 7,421,519,562 (6,797,517,306) 624,002,257
Local Corporates 4,511,289,890 (3,041,320,988) 1,469,968,902
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
