BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 15, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 15, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,753.52
High:                      46,093.01
Low:                       45,700.65
Net Change:                   103.46
Volume (000):                140,165
Value (000):              10,022,821
Makt Cap (000)         1,587,888,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,964.43
NET CH                     (-) 32.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,711.51
NET CH                    (+) 164.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,648.56
NET CH                    (-) 119.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,904.49
NET CH                     (+) 88.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,278.08
NET CH                      (+) 5.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,718.07
NET CH                      (+) 7.72
------------------------------------
As on:                   15-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

