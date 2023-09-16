KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,753.52 High: 46,093.01 Low: 45,700.65 Net Change: 103.46 Volume (000): 140,165 Value (000): 10,022,821 Makt Cap (000) 1,587,888,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,964.43 NET CH (-) 32.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,711.51 NET CH (+) 164.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,648.56 NET CH (-) 119.54 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,904.49 NET CH (+) 88.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,278.08 NET CH (+) 5.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,718.07 NET CH (+) 7.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-Sep-2023 ====================================

