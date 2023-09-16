Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,753.52
High: 46,093.01
Low: 45,700.65
Net Change: 103.46
Volume (000): 140,165
Value (000): 10,022,821
Makt Cap (000) 1,587,888,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,964.43
NET CH (-) 32.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,711.51
NET CH (+) 164.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,648.56
NET CH (-) 119.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,904.49
NET CH (+) 88.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,278.08
NET CH (+) 5.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,718.07
NET CH (+) 7.72
------------------------------------
As on: 15-Sep-2023
====================================
