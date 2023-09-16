KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
======================================================================================================
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
======================================================================================================
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Limited) 11-Sep-23 17-Sep-23
Systems Limited # 12-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd. # 12-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. # 15-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited # 16-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23
TPLSC (TPL Corp Limited) 20-Sep-23 22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited ** 17-Sep-23 23-Sep-23
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited. 22-Sep-23 24-Sep-23 250% (ii) 20-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 18-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 NIL 25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited) 25-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd. 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd 6-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 04-10-2023 13-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 06-10-2023 16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 06-10-2023 16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-10-2023 18-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-10-2023 19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-10-2023 19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-10-2023 23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-10-2023 23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management
Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-10-2023 23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-10-2023 23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
Thal Limited. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-10-2023 23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-10-2023 24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-10-2023 24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-10-2023 24-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 200% (F) 16-10-2023 25-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-10-2023 25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 110% (F) 13-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 17-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 18-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 18-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 18-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba 17-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-10-2023 26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-10-2023 27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus
======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Substantial Acquisition of Voting
Shares and Takeovers **
Comments