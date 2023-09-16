BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Sep 16, 2023
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Limited)                    11-Sep-23    17-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                   12-Sep-23    18-Sep-23                                   18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd. #                   12-Sep-23    19-Sep-23                                   19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #                15-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                           16-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
TPLSC (TPL Corp Limited)            20-Sep-23    22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited          15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **        17-Sep-23    23-Sep-23
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited.       22-Sep-23    24-Sep-23     250% (ii)      20-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)     11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited        18-Sep-23    25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited                16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited        19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.           19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited      20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited       20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)        20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.       20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.              20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited         20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #          21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)          25-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               15-Sep-23    29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                                22-Sep-23    29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                   22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd.                           23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                             23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. #   25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                             29-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd    25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                      5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd           6-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                   6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23     20% (F)        04-10-2023     13-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited           10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     60% (F)        06-10-2023     16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     15% (F)        06-10-2023     16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                             10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited              12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-10-2023     18-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-10-2023     19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited      13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-10-2023     19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited      16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-10-2023     23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-10-2023     23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited              16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-10-2023     23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-10-2023     23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                       17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-10-2023     23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-10-2023     24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-10-2023     24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-10-2023     24-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited              18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-10-2023     25-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-10-2023     25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited             17-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited          18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                   19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                     19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                             20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)        18-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd.                       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba                17-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-10-2023     26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-10-2023     27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

