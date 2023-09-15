BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up on China data but firmer dollar caps gains

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 11:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices were firmer in Asian trade on Friday, on track for weekly gains, as top metals consumer China boosted policy support for a sputtering economic recovery, with the metal holding on to the gains following a slew of encouraging Chinese indicators.

China released monthly new home sales, property investment and industrial production data on Friday.

Industrial output grew 4.5% in August from a year earlier, accelerating from the 3.7% pace seen in July.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $8,497 per metric ton, as of 0405 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.8% to 69,810 yuan ($9,619.28) per metric ton.

China’s central bank said on Thursday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to boost liquidity - the latest in a series of stimulus measures, including steps to spur housing demand.

Still, a strong US dollar, which makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies, and high copper inventories limited gains of the metal used in power and construction.

Copper firms ahead of interest rate decisions

The dollar held steady in Asia on Friday, edging off slightly from overnight gains against peers, as the yuan strengthened in the wake of some market-beating economic data out of China.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses are at their highest since October 2022, after a sharp growth over July-September.

“While positive news out of China is supporting positive momentum on the day of the release, each incremental impact on base metals pricing is diminishing, given a continued deterioration of market confidence in economic recovery this year,” analysts at Sucden Financial wrote in a report.

LME aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,227.50 a ton, tin slipped 0.4% to $25,800, zinc gained 0.1% to $2,571.50, lead edged 0.7% higher to $2,260.50, while nickel lost 0.01% to $20,340.

In Shanghai, aluminium added 0.8% to 19,370 yuan a ton, zinc rose 0.7% to 21,975 yuan, lead climbed 1.4% to 17,110 yuan, nickel advanced 1% to 162,620 yuan, while tin gained 0.9% to 218,900 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges up on China data but firmer dollar caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

Read more stories