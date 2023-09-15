PPP CEC taking stock of situation

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is committed to its stance n early elections to end uncertainty in the country, said party leader Shazia Marri on Thursday as she wanted to clear up the confusion that the former ruling party in Sindh was debating on the announcer of polls.

She said the Central Executive Committee meeting of the party would continue late in the night, therefore, a detailed press conference will be organised on Friday.

According to her, the party would come up with a comprehensive approach towards the prevailing political issues before the media and the people of Pakistan.

She also repeated the complaint regarding absence of level playing field without naming the PLLN being the ultimate beneficiary of the situation.

She further clarified that both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were present in the CEC meeting.

Marri criticized President Dr Arif Alvi for taking a middle route on announcing the date for the upcoming general elections. According to her, President Alvi had adopted a similar stance regarding the signing of the Official Secrets Act.

Meanwhile, Faisal Kundi clarified on the occasion that Latif Khosa was not expelled from party.

