NAB seeks information from PD against ex-MD NTDC

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought information from Power Division against former acting Manager Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Manzoor Ahmad.

In a letter to Secretary Power Division, NAB has stated that it has processing complaint for which attested record pertaining to the following be provided: (i) complete service profile of the officer Manzoor Ahmad, ex-MD, NTDC, along with the appointment order as DMD (including notifications of March 29, 2022 and April 30, 2022) and MD;(ii) asset declaration proformas submitted by him; (iii) details of fact findings, probe / inquiries carried out against Manzoor Ahmad Ex-MD NTDC;(iv) record of legal proceedings and court decisions against the appointment of the above said individual as DMD and MD;(v) copy of Fact Finding/ probe report of Auditor General of Pakistan office initiated vide DG Audit (Power) Lahore along with audit observations; (vi) paras with current status, if any;(vii) any other departmental probe inquiry carried out regarding Manzoor Ahmad or by any other department, i.e. FIA, NAB, etc. and any other record / information deemed relevant.

Manzoor Ahmad, sources said, had also approved a grid station in Chakwal in violation of court orders which hit the local people.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has fired Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Manzoor Ahmad with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the Board of Directors in its 247th meeting held on May 31, 2023 unanimously resolved and approved, effective immediately terminate the services of Manzoor Ahmad as DMD (AD&M) NTDC, without any cause, in accordance with clause 12.1.1 of the employment agreement of April 30, 2022. And the Board approved the payment of salary in lieu of notice period.

On May 2, 2023, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saifullah Abro had sought a comprehensive report from Power Division on action against two Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) of NTDC.

On April 27, 2023, Standing Committee on Power in its meeting urged Power Division to remove two Deputy Managing Directors of NTDC, Zain Banatwala and Manzoor Ahmad immediately, terming their appointments “dubious”.

Additional secretary, Power Division, Arshad Majeed Mohmand had informed the committee that inquiry against Zain Banatwala has already been completed and sent to NTDC Board for further action. The Board returned inquiry against Zain Banatwala to Power Division, which has again sent it to the Board to take a decision.

