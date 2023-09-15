BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.15%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.42%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.19%)
PAEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.93%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.13%)
TRG 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.59%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 27.9 (0.61%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 97.7 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,904 Increased By 254.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 81.9 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB seeks information from PD against ex-MD NTDC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought information from Power Division against former acting Manager Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Manzoor Ahmad.

In a letter to Secretary Power Division, NAB has stated that it has processing complaint for which attested record pertaining to the following be provided: (i) complete service profile of the officer Manzoor Ahmad, ex-MD, NTDC, along with the appointment order as DMD (including notifications of March 29, 2022 and April 30, 2022) and MD;(ii) asset declaration proformas submitted by him; (iii) details of fact findings, probe / inquiries carried out against Manzoor Ahmad Ex-MD NTDC;(iv) record of legal proceedings and court decisions against the appointment of the above said individual as DMD and MD;(v) copy of Fact Finding/ probe report of Auditor General of Pakistan office initiated vide DG Audit (Power) Lahore along with audit observations; (vi) paras with current status, if any;(vii) any other departmental probe inquiry carried out regarding Manzoor Ahmad or by any other department, i.e. FIA, NAB, etc. and any other record / information deemed relevant.

Manzoor Ahmad, sources said, had also approved a grid station in Chakwal in violation of court orders which hit the local people.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has fired Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Manzoor Ahmad with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the Board of Directors in its 247th meeting held on May 31, 2023 unanimously resolved and approved, effective immediately terminate the services of Manzoor Ahmad as DMD (AD&M) NTDC, without any cause, in accordance with clause 12.1.1 of the employment agreement of April 30, 2022. And the Board approved the payment of salary in lieu of notice period.

On May 2, 2023, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saifullah Abro had sought a comprehensive report from Power Division on action against two Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) of NTDC.

On April 27, 2023, Standing Committee on Power in its meeting urged Power Division to remove two Deputy Managing Directors of NTDC, Zain Banatwala and Manzoor Ahmad immediately, terming their appointments “dubious”.

Additional secretary, Power Division, Arshad Majeed Mohmand had informed the committee that inquiry against Zain Banatwala has already been completed and sent to NTDC Board for further action. The Board returned inquiry against Zain Banatwala to Power Division, which has again sent it to the Board to take a decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Power Division NTDC NTDC MD case Manzoor Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

NAB seeks information from PD against ex-MD NTDC

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Read more stories