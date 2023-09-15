BAFL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 44.01 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.41%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.8%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
OGDC 95.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.92%)
PAEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.93%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 86.99 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.73%)
PPL 73.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.67%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.89%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
TRG 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.48%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 26.6 (0.58%)
BR30 16,258 Increased By 97.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,918 Increased By 268 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,153 Increased By 85.8 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US CG says proud to partner with Walled City of Lahore Authority

Recoder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: United States Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said that they were proud to partner with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for the preservation of the magnificent Lahore Fort.

She expressed these views during her visit to the Lahore Fort to see the progress on a US government-funded preservation project at the Lahore Fort. With approximately one million dollars from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), seven sites at the Fort are being restored, including the famous picture wall, Loh Temple, Sikh temple, Zanana Mosque, Sehdara pavilion, Athdara pavilion, and the grand Sheesh Mahal.

Since 2001, the US has supported 32 AFCP cultural preservation projects across Pakistan, investing a total of US$7.6 million to restore sites, such as Buddhist monasteries, Hindu monuments, Sufi shrines, and relics of the Mughal Empire.

The US Consul further said that the Fort symbolizes the rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage and diversity of Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan, adding that this US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project is a testament to the US’ and Pakistan’s joint commitment to cultural preservation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US Consul General Walled City of Lahore Authority Lahore Fort Kristin Hawkins

Comments

1000 characters

US CG says proud to partner with Walled City of Lahore Authority

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories