US CG says proud to partner with Walled City of Lahore Authority

LAHORE: United States Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said that they were proud to partner with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for the preservation of the magnificent Lahore Fort.

She expressed these views during her visit to the Lahore Fort to see the progress on a US government-funded preservation project at the Lahore Fort. With approximately one million dollars from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), seven sites at the Fort are being restored, including the famous picture wall, Loh Temple, Sikh temple, Zanana Mosque, Sehdara pavilion, Athdara pavilion, and the grand Sheesh Mahal.

Since 2001, the US has supported 32 AFCP cultural preservation projects across Pakistan, investing a total of US$7.6 million to restore sites, such as Buddhist monasteries, Hindu monuments, Sufi shrines, and relics of the Mughal Empire.

The US Consul further said that the Fort symbolizes the rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage and diversity of Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan, adding that this US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project is a testament to the US’ and Pakistan’s joint commitment to cultural preservation.

