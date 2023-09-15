BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.39%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.02%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.8%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.67%)
OGDC 95.16 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.99%)
PAEL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.86%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.89%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
TRG 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.04%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 28.8 (0.63%)
BR30 16,260 Increased By 98.9 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,924 Increased By 273.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 16,155 Increased By 87.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pakistan’s uphill battle: navigating the complexities of climate change

Sulaimanur Rehman Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 07:33am

As the world clamours for unified action to combat the ever-pressing specter of climate change, Pakistan stands at a pivotal crossroads in its battle against this formidable environmental adversary. The challenge that looms is not just about grappling with the devastating impacts of climate change itself, but also about confronting an urgent and complex climate finance predicament.

While the global chorus urges a transition to clean energy, it demands no less than a massive annual investment of $4-5 trillion in clean energy initiatives worldwide by 2030—marking a threefold surge from the current investment levels. Yet, Pakistan, teetering on the brink of a climate catastrophe, lags behind in aligning its climate finance strategy with the imperatives of our time, a misstep that relegates it to the rear ranks among its regional peers.

Prominent developed nations, including members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the BRICS consortium, have committed billions of dollars to bolster climate efforts in developing nations.

However, Pakistan finds itself struggling to establish a robust climate finance ecosystem. This stark disparity is thrown into sharper relief when countries like Mozambique secure over $3 billion in blended finance arrangements, while even more economically advanced counterparts like India and China access over $2.4 billion each.

Despite Pakistan’s instrumental role and co-chairmanship in the Green Climate Fund, its accomplishments in climate financing have fallen disappointingly short. Of the $3.4 billion disbursed by the fund, a mere $4.5 million has been allocated to Pakistani projects, an inconsequential 0.0001% of the total fund corpus. I recall attending the Green Climate Fund’s annual conference in Incheon, South Korea, where Pakistan’s absence contrasted starkly with the presence of other nations, including senior ministers and well-prepared teams, with clearly articulated and meticulously detailed climate finance requisites. Given this alarming disconnect, Pakistan’s path ahead mandates a comprehensive and harmonious approach to climate finance—one that ensures availability, accessibility, and effective deployment.

The evolution of climate finance by the State Bank

At the heart of Pakistan’s strides in solar energy lies the strategic initiatives undertaken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The journey, spanning over a decade, has been marked by challenges and triumphs. Once availability hurdles were addressed, new challenges emerged pertaining to accessibility and deployment.

A notable insight from my journey reveals the process of educating not only industrial players but also their financial lenders about the intricacies of policy, technical viability, and commercial feasibility. Over time, this process led to a more informed banking sector, ultimately resulting in the development of a resilient ecosystem.

The establishment of an ecosystem for concessional financing catalyzed a solar revolution that invigorated the sector. However, the introduction of subsequent iterations brought unforeseen complexities. While this approach nurtured a burgeoning solar ecosystem with certified vendors, industry leaders, job creation, domestic manufacturing, and financial innovations, recent revisions have created unanticipated obstacles.

The disproportionate channelling of funding to select corporations for comprehensive refinancing left smaller projects, which were financially viable, facing delays and availability challenges. As the solar energy sector matures, a balanced approach that combines concessional financing with other capital sources might have provided a more sustainable trajectory.

A multi-pronged path forward

1- Elevating availability: To elevate Pakistan’s global prominence in climate financing, deeper collaborations between the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Ministry of Climate Change and established development programs like the UNDP, GCF, GEF, etc, are imperative. Specially tailored programs, crafted in partnership with Gulf nations, can be a crucial linchpin.

As an opportunity looms on the horizon with less than 80 days —the COP28 conference in Abu Dhabi where climate finance has been identified as one of the 4 key pillars —Pakistan can leverage this platform to unveil meticulously devised industry- and consumer-centric initiatives that underscore its proactive stance against climate change though currently we are losing ground fast due to inaction and lack of preparedness.

2- Enhancing accessibility: Confronting the scarcity of access to concessional finance necessitates a broadened spectrum of accredited financial institutions. While the current landscape includes NRSP and JS Bank, it’s essential to encompass industry giants such as NBP, HBL, UBL, Bank of Punjab, and Askari Bank. Compelling the establishment of dedicated development capital units within these institutions can ensure that sector-specific needs are met through blended finance solutions.

3- Propelling deployment: The specter of exorbitant energy costs continues to erode Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness and overburden national entities. Innovative collaborations between development funds like the UNDP and significant consumers such as the Armed Forces can propel energy efficiency programs.

Moreover, refinancing schemes equipped with favorable terms for entities transitioning 100% to green energy can expedite this transformation. Ventures ranging from electric vehicle infrastructure development to the adoption of organic fuels in agriculture and innovative solutions like community cold storage and agricultural automation mini-grids can be instrumental in catalyzing a sustainable transformation.

Toward achievable goals

The ambition for the interim government should be to at minimum secure $400-500 million of concessionary financing through grassroots programs, strategically employing development finance to then galvanize commercial investment.

By targeting investment barriers and enhancing risk-return profiles, blended finance can catalyze market growth. Given the current scenario, these grassroots efforts could serve as the catalyst that draws much-needed climate finance to Pakistan.

In a world where climate change’s urgency demands collective action, Pakistan’s journey toward securing robust climate financing requires bringing in the right personnel to move forward with a multi-faceted approach.

The synergy of enhanced availability, accessibility, and deployment will alleviate climate finance constraints and empower Pakistan to play a pivotal role in the global fight against climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan climate change SBP OECD UNDP Climate Fund BRICS Green Climate Fund

Sulaimanur Rehman

The writer is a former banker

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s uphill battle: navigating the complexities of climate change

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories