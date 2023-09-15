BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
DGKC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.63%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.56%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.98%)
OGDC 95.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.51 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.35%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.45%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.8%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 29.8 (0.65%)
BR30 16,273 Increased By 112.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,945 Increased By 295.4 (0.65%)
KSE30 16,164 Increased By 96.9 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Cables Limited    -            -             -               -       26.09.2023    20.09.2023 (*)
                                                                              01.00.P.M.      to 6.09.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories