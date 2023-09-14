BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
Sep 14, 2023
World

UK, Germany, France and US says Iran must clarify issues over nuclear material

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 12:41pm

LONDON: Britain, Germany, France and the United States told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday further action would be needed on Iran if the country did not fulfil legal obligations and clarify issues over nuclear material.

IAEA chief to visit Fukushima nuclear power plant next week, Japan says

“Iran needs to provide, without further delay, technically credible information on the current location(s) of nuclear material and contaminated equipment in relation to Turquzabad and Varamin,” the four countries said in a statement to the IAEA board on Sept. 13.

